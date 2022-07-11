Watch Now
Heat and humidity build today

Quick moving cold front passes late tonight
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Posted at 5:54 AM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 07:57:41-04

First up this morning, we'll see the possibility for patchy fog, especially along the river valleys. Temperatures are in the upper 60s and it's sticky outside.

The sky will be mostly sunny to clear throughout the day as temperatures rise a little bit higher. Our high comes in around 90 and with humidity factored in, it will feel like 92-93 degrees.

Monday high temperatures
A quick moving and weak cold front will move through the Ohio Valley Tuesday morning. At this point, it only brings a 20% chance for rain between 5-9 a.m. Tuesday. More than likely, very few of us will see rain.

Weak front tonight
Temperatures start around 71 on Tuesday morning and warm to 87 in the afternoon. The sky will go from being partly cloudy in the morning to mostly sunny in the afternoon. Winds also shift to the northwest so this should allow drier air to filter into the area, bringing down the "sticky" factor in the air for a few days.

The rest of the week looks rather quiet. The next chance for rain doesn't really return until Sunday afternoon.

MORNING RUSH
Patchy fog
Warm
Low: 68

MONDAY
Mostly sunny
Warm and humid
High: 90

MONDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Slight rain chance
Low: 71

TUESDAY
Partly sunny
To mostly sunny
High: 87

TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Mild
Low: 64

