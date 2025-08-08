Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Heat and humidity build for the weekend

Staying hot for a while
Once again this morning is dealing with some patchy fog in the areas that got rain yesterday afternoon/evening. Expect that to dissipate quickly and we will end up with mostly sunny skies this afternoon.

Unfortunately, heat and humidity are in full force and we top out close to 90 with a feel like temp at or above 95° for some of the afternoon. We also still can't rule out a spotty downpour through the evening hours.

The weekend brings more of the same. Expect 90ish for highs, feel like temps a few degrees warmer, sunshine for the majority of the day but chances for PM downpours once again.

Even into next week, we look to stay above average with temps above the mid 80s. Rain and storm chances will persist as well with a potential front moving through early in the week.

MORNING RUSH
Some fog
Mild
Low: 68
FRIDAY
Mostly Sunny/pm chance
Hot and Humid
High: 89
TONIGHT
Few clouds
Warm
Low: 69
SATURDAY
Mostly Sunny
Hotter
High: 90
FRIDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Warm
Low: 69

