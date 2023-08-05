Watch Now
Heat and humidity bring rain and storm chances

Showers and storms return on Sunday
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Summer Heat Trends
Posted at 4:13 AM, Aug 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-05 04:13:38-04

An air quality alert has been issued again for the Cincinnati metro and our surrounding counties. This is due to increased ozone levels.

We'll warm to near 90 degrees under partly sunny skies. The later in the day we go, we could see a quick rain chance but that looks to hold off until later this evening.

Tomorrow is the next weather story as an area of low pressure comes into the Ohio Valley, bringing a few rounds of showers and storms. The first of which will be early Sunday morning. Then an additional chance Sunday afternoon. We do have a risk for severe weather as well. Our northern half of the area is under a marginal risk, while our southern half is under a slight risk.

Rain chances will hang into Monday morning too as the cold front still needs to pass.

But this latest system is going to break the heat and humidity again. Temperatures will settle into the low 80s next week with low levels of humidity again!

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

A bit more humid

High: 89

TONIGHT

Clouds increase

A few showers possible late

Low: 68

TOMORROW

Partly cloudy

Scattered showers and storms

High: 88

