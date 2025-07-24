Heat Advisory in Effect

We are starting off today not nearly as cool as where we have been. Temperatures are right around that 70° mark and you can also feel that humidity unlike the last few days.
A heat advisory goes into effect at 11 AM and will last through the evening hours. Expect an afternoon high in the low 90s but a feel like temperature above 100 for a lot of of the afternoon.
There is a small chance for a spotty shower late this evening but more than likely we stay dry.
The next several days will be at or above 90° with spotty afternoon showers and storms coming in to play, including for the weekend.
THIS MORNING
Few Clouds
Warmer
Low: 71
TODAY
Mostly sunny
Heat Advisory
High: 92
TONIGHT
Warm
Mostly Clear
Low: 72
TOMORROW
Mostly sunny
PM Chances
High: 90
