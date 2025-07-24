Heat Advisory in Effect

We are starting off today not nearly as cool as where we have been. Temperatures are right around that 70° mark and you can also feel that humidity unlike the last few days.

A heat advisory goes into effect at 11 AM and will last through the evening hours. Expect an afternoon high in the low 90s but a feel like temperature above 100 for a lot of of the afternoon.

There is a small chance for a spotty shower late this evening but more than likely we stay dry.

The next several days will be at or above 90° with spotty afternoon showers and storms coming in to play, including for the weekend.

THIS MORNING

Few Clouds

Warmer

Low: 71

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Heat Advisory

High: 92

TONIGHT

Warm

Mostly Clear

Low: 72

TOMORROW

Mostly sunny

PM Chances

High: 90

