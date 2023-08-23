Heat Advisory for Wednesday

It's day 4 of our heat wave as highs will once again reach 90 degrees or warmer in the peak heat of the afternoon.

A heat advisory is in effect for most of our viewing area from noon to 9 p.m. Temperatures will rise to 94 this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. The heat index rises to 100 degrees, thus pushing us into the advisory.

Jennifer Ketchmark Wednesday Heat Advisory



The hottest day of the heat wave is Thursday. An excessive heat watch is in effect for that afternoon and this will become an excessive heat warning at some point today. But the message is still the same, you've got to be careful in the heat tomorrow. Temperatures rise to 98 with a heat index of 105-110 degrees. This will be one of the hottest days we've had since August of 2012. Thursday will be a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day.

WCPO Excessive heat watch



Heat and humidity continue to be a big story on Friday. Our high still reaches 95 degrees that afternoon and the heat index will be around 105. There's a small chance for showers and storms but most of the day will just be very hot and humid.

A cold front boundary does pass through the Ohio Valley Friday night and this breaks the heat wave. Temperatures on Saturday will still be warm with a high of 86 but dew points will drop during the day as drier air returns. Sunday's high on tops out at 81 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Warm

Low: 68

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Feels like 100°

High: 94

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Very warm

Low: 73

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Feels like 105-110°

High: 98

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Very warm and muggy

Low: 76

