It's day 4 of the heat wave and it's going to feel a lot more humid outside and that really ramps up the discomfort.

Temperatures start in the low 70s Tuesday morning under a mostly clear sky. By noon, we will warm to 90 but it will already feel like 95 degrees. And then by 4 p.m., the high reaches 97 with a heat index between 100-104 degrees.

An air quality alert is also in effect for the Cincinnati metro area on Tuesday.

The NWS has the entire Tri-State under a heat advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

While Wednesday's forecast is going to be just as hot, it also comes with a storm chance. There will be a chance for isolated showers and storms between 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, mainly to the north.

The next time highs will dip below the 90 degree mark will be on Saturday. And it does look like temperatures continue to trend cooler by early next week.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Warm

Low: 73

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Hot and humid

High: 97

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Muggy

Low: 71

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Isolated evening storms

High: 96

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Muggy

Low: 71

