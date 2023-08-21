Heat Advisory for Monday afternoon

A heat advisory will be in effect today from noon to 9 p.m. for several of our counties. Heat index values rise to 102 degrees this afternoon.

WCPO Monday Heat Advisory



Temperatures start in the low 70s under a mostly clear sky. It's possible that we could see a little fog develop but nothing that would slow down your drive into work or school Temperatures warm quickly today, rising to 89 by the noon hour and then up to 94 by 4 p.m. With higher levels of humidity today, it's going to feel much warmer than Sunday. Our heat index should be around 98-100 degrees for several hours this afternoon. The sky will be partly cloudy with no rain.

Tuesday is another hot and humid day. Our high should be around 92 with a heat index of 97-99 degrees.

This stretch of heat will continue for the rest of the work week. We'll warm to 95 on Wednesday with a heat index of 101. Thursday we are up to 97 with a heat index of 108 potentially! Friday's high tops out around 95 too.

Heat and humidity break for the weekend as highs return to the low 80s with few clouds.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Patchy fog possible

Low: 72

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Hot and humid

High: 94

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Muggy

Low: 71

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Feels like 100°

High: 92

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Still very muggy

Low: 70

