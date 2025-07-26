Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Heat Advisory: Feeling like 100+

Very hot, plus scattered storms
Heat and climate change
Heat and climate change
A Heat Advisory in effect from 11am to 8pm today. Expect highs near 92 both days this weekend, and a heat index upwards of 100 to 105. It’s going to feel steamy, so take it easy outdoors.

Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon, possibly strong-to-severe storms with heavy rain and localized flooding, lots of lightning and potentially damaging winds. Expect storms to start weakening shortly after sunset. And there are chances for more scattered storms on Sunday afternoon.

We’ll stay hot through Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low/mid 90s, but by midweek, a cold front will bring more scattered storms. And finally a pattern shift and some much-needed relief from the oppressive heat and humidity.

SATURDAY MORNING 
Mostly Clear
Very mild
Low: 74

SATURDAY
Partly cloudy
Scattered storms
High: 92

SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Very mild
Low: 74

SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
Afternoon storms
High: 92

SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Patchy fog
Low: 75

