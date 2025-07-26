Heat Advisory: Feeling like 100+

A Heat Advisory in effect from 11am to 8pm today. Expect highs near 92 both days this weekend, and a heat index upwards of 100 to 105. It’s going to feel steamy, so take it easy outdoors.

Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon, possibly strong-to-severe storms with heavy rain and localized flooding, lots of lightning and potentially damaging winds. Expect storms to start weakening shortly after sunset. And there are chances for more scattered storms on Sunday afternoon.

We’ll stay hot through Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low/mid 90s, but by midweek, a cold front will bring more scattered storms. And finally a pattern shift and some much-needed relief from the oppressive heat and humidity.

SATURDAY MORNING

Mostly Clear

Very mild

Low: 74

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Scattered storms

High: 92

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Very mild

Low: 74

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Afternoon storms

High: 92

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Patchy fog

Low: 75

