Heat advisory extended through Friday

New this morning, the National Weather Service has extended the heat advisory for two additional days. It's now in effect through Friday at 8 p.m. Heat index values in the upper 90s and low 100s will continue.
When it comes to your Thursday forecast, it’s rinse and repeat. Temperatures start in the mid 70s and warm to the low 90s this afternoon. The sky will be mostly sunny at first, then clouds will pop with the heat of the day. And just like yesterday afternoon, we'll see isolated storms develop around noon and continue through sunset. The best chance for storms is north of the Ohio River today.
Friday's forecast is identical.
The storm chance increases a bit on Saturday. A cold front will be approaching our area from the north but not fully moving through. It does aid in fueling more storms, but it doesn't break the heat just yet. Saturday tops out around 90 again.
The storm chance is low on Sunday. Most of the day should be partly cloudy, and the high ends up around 90. Storm chances are at 20% or less.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Muggy
Low: 78
THURSDAY
Partly cloudy
Pop up afternoon storms
High: 92
THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Muggy again
Low: 73
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny, hot and humid
Pop up storms
High: 92
FRIDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Still muggy
Low: 74

