Heat advisory continues, timing out weekend storms

It's going to be another sweltering day in the Tri-State and it's also our 6th day above 90 degrees. Thursday ended up being the hottest day yet of 2026 with a high temperature of 96 degrees.

The sky will be partly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the mid to low 70s. During the day, expect to see a mostly sunny sky as temperatures rise rapidly. We'll top out at 94 degrees with a heat index of 102 degrees. Again, a heat advisory is in effect today.

It's going to be a warm evening for Friday night football games. Temperatures will still feel like they are around 99 degrees at 7 p.m. The heat index drops to 92 by 8 p.m. and then 90 by 9 p.m. Check the start time of your game as some have pushed back the start time due to the heat.

Showers and storms will be back on Saturday and it's the best chance of rain we've seen all week. We'll see spotty storms starting after sunrise and then hit or miss chances will be on the radar throughout the early afternoon hours. The forecast looks drier by 5 p.m. as highs top out at 88 degrees.

WCPO Saturday morning spotty storms

WCPO Saturday afternoon rain

Temperatures and dew points will fall behind the cold front. This is going to make for a gorgeous Sunday and fantastic conditions for Riverfest. Sunday will be milder with a high of 84 degrees and the sky will be partly cloudy. Temperatures during the fireworks should be in the mid 70s.

WCPO Riverfest Forecast

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Very warm

Low: 76

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny, hot

Slight rain chance

High: 94

FRIDAY NIGHT

Slight rain chance

Partly cloudy, warm

Low: 73

SATURDAY

Scattered storms

Still warm and muggy

High: 88

SATURDAY NIGHT

Storms fade

Partly cloudy

Low: 67

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Not as hot, lower humidity

High: 67

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