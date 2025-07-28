Heat Advisory, but relief is in on the horizon

There is hope on the horizon for a break in the stifling heat and humidity, but today is not that day.

A heat advisory will be in effect this afternoon as heat index values are expected to range between 100 and 103 degrees. When it comes to the sky, we’ll be looking at a mostly cloudy sky again, much like the Sunday forecast. Around noon, isolated showers and storms will begin. That isolated chance for rain will continue until around 6 p.m.

The sky will be partly cloudy tonight as we only cool to 76 degrees. And yes, it will be very muggy.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 94. The heat index rises to 100 to 105 degrees.

A stationary boundary sits over the Ohio Valley on Wednesday and Thursday, resulting in scattered showers and storms both days. But then, the heat and humidity break!

Friday will be mostly sunny and pleasant. The morning starts out in the mid to low 60s, and we’ll only warm to 80 degrees. It’s going to be amazing!

