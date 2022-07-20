Watch Now
Heat Advisory and storm threat for this evening

How hot it will feel today
Jennifer Ketchmark
Posted at 3:40 AM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 04:24:15-04

We have a lot to unpack today regarding heat, humidity and the conditional chance for thunderstorms!

First up, let's talk heat. Temperatures start around 73 under a mostly clear sky. We'll warm quickly today, making it to 93 degrees by 3 p.m. But humidity is also rising today so that is going to push the heat index to 100-103 this afternoon.

This is why the National Weather Service has issued a HEAT ADVISORY for much of the Tri-State from 1 to 8 p.m.

Heat Advisory for Wednesday Afternoon
Heat Advisory for Wednesday Afternoon

The other item to take into considering is a cold front moving through the area later this evening. Normally, you would equate a cold front with a pretty likely chance that it would produce showers and thunderstorms but that's not guaranteed. There is a "cap" on the atmosphere today and it's acting like a lid, holding down the energy. If that cap can erode, we could see scattered storms moving through later in the day and those storms could easily turn severe. The severe weather threats would include damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes and large hail.

SPC outlook Wednesday
SPC outlook Wednesday
Wednesday evening storm chance
Conditional Wednesday evening storm chance

But there's also the potential that we don't see a drop of rain. This is why it's called a "conditional" chance for storms. We won't know if that cap erodes until later today, so stay weather aware.

The front moves through quickly and actually drops humidity levels a touch on Thursday and Friday. Thursday will end up with a high of 89, Friday at 92. The weekend also looks dry, but hot and humid. It's early next week that storm chances increase.

MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Muggy
Low: 73

WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy, very humid
Evening storm threat
High: 93

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Staying muggy
Low: 71

THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
A little less humid
High: 89

THURSDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Warm
Low: 68

