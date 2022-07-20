Heat Advisory and storm threat for this evening

We have a lot to unpack today regarding heat, humidity and the conditional chance for thunderstorms!

First up, let's talk heat. Temperatures start around 73 under a mostly clear sky. We'll warm quickly today, making it to 93 degrees by 3 p.m. But humidity is also rising today so that is going to push the heat index to 100-103 this afternoon.

This is why the National Weather Service has issued a HEAT ADVISORY for much of the Tri-State from 1 to 8 p.m.

Jennifer Ketchmark Heat Advisory for Wednesday Afternoon



The other item to take into considering is a cold front moving through the area later this evening. Normally, you would equate a cold front with a pretty likely chance that it would produce showers and thunderstorms but that's not guaranteed. There is a "cap" on the atmosphere today and it's acting like a lid, holding down the energy. If that cap can erode, we could see scattered storms moving through later in the day and those storms could easily turn severe. The severe weather threats would include damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes and large hail.

Jennifer Ketchmark SPC outlook Wednesday



Jennifer Ketchmark Conditional Wednesday evening storm chance



But there's also the potential that we don't see a drop of rain. This is why it's called a "conditional" chance for storms. We won't know if that cap erodes until later today, so stay weather aware.

The front moves through quickly and actually drops humidity levels a touch on Thursday and Friday. Thursday will end up with a high of 89, Friday at 92. The weekend also looks dry, but hot and humid. It's early next week that storm chances increase.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Muggy

Low: 73

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy, very humid

Evening storm threat

High: 93

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Staying muggy

Low: 71

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

A little less humid

High: 89

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Warm

Low: 68

