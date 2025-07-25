Heat Advisory Again

Another day, another heat advisory.

Temperatures are starting around the low 70° mark and you can also feel that humidity once again.

A heat advisory goes until 8pm, but like I mentioned yesterday, I’d be surprised if it isn’t extended again tomorrow. The difference today is better chances for rain and storms.

Not out of the question to maybe have a spotty shower or two during the morning but better chances come in the afternoon, especially our northern portion of the area.

The next several days will be at or above 90° with spotty afternoon showers and storms coming in to play, continuing for the weekend.

THIS MORNING

Warm

Isolated rain chance

Low: 74

TODAY

Staying hot/heat advisory

PM Chances

High: 91

TONIGHT

Warm

Mostly Clear

Low: 74

TOMORROW

Mostly sunny

PM Chances

High: 92

