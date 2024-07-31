HEADS UP! When severe storms are possible the next 48 hours

We are looking at back to back severe weather chances for Wednesday and Thursday. I have a break down of the most likely timing but also the severe weather threats we'll have to focus on each day.

Wednesday — The SPC as a slight risk of severe storms for Wednesday across the entire viewing area. The top threat is damaging wind gusts. That is then followed by the potential for a few tornadoes. Hail shouldn't be an issue today. This will come into play after 4 p.m. more than likely. The morning is mostly sunny as well as the early afternoon. We'll warm to 92 with a heat index of 100 by 4 p.m.

It's around 4-5 p.m that a line of storms should be well defined to our west in Indiana and it will move quickly, east/southeast across the Tri-State as a potential bowing line of thunderstorms. The leading edge would have the highest threat to produce damaging wind gusts. This window should be between 5-8 p.m. Then additional storms continue into the late evening and overnight hours.

WCPO Wednesday evening storms



WCPO Wednesday SPC Outlook



Is there a chance the arrival timing could change? Potentially. We are in an atmospheric setup that is flowing from northwest to southeast and most of our storm systems will first have to develop out in Illinois and Indiana before they can track here. So how they develop to the west highly influences what we see as we are "down the line" in the storm progression. My best advice is this: check your radar app after 4 p.m.

Thursday — The SPC again has a slight risk for severe storms across the entire viewing area.

WCPO Thursday afternoon storms



WCPO SPC Thursday Outlook



MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Muggy & dry

Low: 73

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Storms mainly after 4 p.m.

High: 92

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Spotty storm continue

Overcast, muggy

Low: 72

THURSDAY

More afternoon storms likely

Oppressive humidity, feels like 105

High: 93

THURSDAY NIGHT

Spotty storm chance

Oppressive humidity

Low: 74

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========