HEADS UP! When severe storms are possible the next 48 hours

Strong to severe storm possible on Wednesday
We are looking at back to back severe weather chances for Wednesday and Thursday. I have a break down of the most likely timing but also the severe weather threats we'll have to focus on each day.

Wednesday — The SPC as a slight risk of severe storms for Wednesday across the entire viewing area. The top threat is damaging wind gusts. That is then followed by the potential for a few tornadoes. Hail shouldn't be an issue today. This will come into play after 4 p.m. more than likely. The morning is mostly sunny as well as the early afternoon. We'll warm to 92 with a heat index of 100 by 4 p.m.

It's around 4-5 p.m that a line of storms should be well defined to our west in Indiana and it will move quickly, east/southeast across the Tri-State as a potential bowing line of thunderstorms. The leading edge would have the highest threat to produce damaging wind gusts. This window should be between 5-8 p.m. Then additional storms continue into the late evening and overnight hours.

Is there a chance the arrival timing could change? Potentially. We are in an atmospheric setup that is flowing from northwest to southeast and most of our storm systems will first have to develop out in Illinois and Indiana before they can track here. So how they develop to the west highly influences what we see as we are "down the line" in the storm progression. My best advice is this: check your radar app after 4 p.m.

Thursday — The SPC again has a slight risk for severe storms across the entire viewing area.

MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Muggy & dry
Low: 73

WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
Storms mainly after 4 p.m.
High: 92

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Spotty storm continue
Overcast, muggy
Low: 72

THURSDAY
More afternoon storms likely
Oppressive humidity, feels like 105
High: 93

THURSDAY NIGHT
Spotty storm chance
Oppressive humidity
Low: 74

