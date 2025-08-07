Heading back to the 90s

We could see some patchy fog again this morning thanks to the rain yesterday. That shouldn’t be too impactful though.
As we move through the day, we deal with partly cloudy skies and slightly above seasonal temps. Expect a high right around the upper 80s.
The good news about today and the next few days, is we shouldn’t have to deal with many/any PM downpours and storms. We can't completely rule out a few isolated showers but not nearly as active as the last two afternoons.
This is great news for the start of the Cincinnati Open and will carry over into the weekend. While the weekend looks dry right now, it will get hot again as temps will be around 90 for highs.
MORNING RUSH
Some fog
Mild
Low: 67
THURSDAY
Partly cloudy
Seasonal
High: 88
TONIGHT
Few clouds
Warm
Low: 67
FRIDAY
Mostly Sunny
Hot
High: 89
FRIDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Warm
Low: 68
