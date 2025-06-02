Hazy sunshine due to wildfire smoke

Dry weather continues here in the Tri-State, but the perfectly clear sky is being obstructed by something else in the atmosphere.

Canadian wildfire smoke has been moving farther east, and it will become more pronounced in our sky today. So despite the forecast calling for a sunny sky, it will not be the brilliant blue you expect in summer. The sky will have a visible haze, most noticeable at sunrise and sunset. Temperatures start at 54 today and warm to 79 degrees.

Tuesday will bring another mostly sunny forecast, with the wildfire smoke still in our sky. Temperatures will start at 57 degrees and rise to around 87 degrees in the afternoon hours for a warmer day. Humidity is also beginning to rise tomorrow.

Wednesday will be a hot day for us, with a high of 88 degrees. Dew points will reach the mid to low 60s, so you will notice some humidity in the air, but it won't be overwhelming.

Showers and storms return late Wednesday and especially for Thursday's forecast.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Pleasant

Low: 54

MONDAY

Hazy sunshine

Dry and warmer

High: 79

MONDAY NIGHT

Clear

Dry

Low: 57

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Hazy

High: 87

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Warm

Low: 67

