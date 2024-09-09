Hazy sunshine and warmer today

The sky is clear and temperatures are cooling into the mid to upper 40s this morning. The sky will be clear today but this isn't your brilliant blue sunshine. The sky will look white or overcast at times. The reason why is wildfire smoke streaming in overhead from Canada. Temperatures warm to 80 this afternoon for a more seasonal high and humidity isn't a factor.

WHY THE HAZY SKY

Temperatures will continue to get warmer in the days ahead. We will be back to the mid to upper 80s Tuesday through Thursday.

The next weather story is the potential for rain as tropical moisture comes up from the Gulf of Mexico and into the Ohio Valley. It looks like this should arrive Friday afternoon or evening and then stall over the region. This would keep in spotty rain chances over the weekend. The sky will be overcast between rain chances and this will help drop the temperature back down to the low 80s for a few days.

MORNING RUSH

Clear

Chilly

Low: 48

MONDAY

Sunshine

Looks hazy due to smoke

High: 80

MONDAY NIGHT

Clear

Cool

Low: 52

TUESDAY

Sunshine

Warmer

High: 87

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear again

Still cool

Low: 56

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========