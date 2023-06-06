Hazy sky again for Tuesday then rain moves in

Canadian wildfire smoke is still a big element in today's forecast. Even stepping outside early this morning, you could smell the smoke in the air. This smoke is going to make the sky look very gray again today.

Temperatures start in the low 60s this morning and warm to 84 this afternoon. Technically, a few more clouds will move in later in the day but it won't be overly obvious with all the smoke in the air above us. A weak cold front is approaching from the northeast later this evening, something we call a backdoor cold front, and it brings the slightest rain chance to our northern locations before the sun sets.

This weak front will pass through the Tri-State overnight, giving us a few light rain showers. Temperatures only cool to 58 degrees.

Wednesday morning actually starts with rain on the radar! The best chance for rain will be west and southwest of Cincinnati. And it looks like rain will be wrapping up by 10 a.m. for most locations as this precipitation settles to the south. In all, we are looking at trace amounts of rain the northeast up to 0.10" of rain to the southwest. This will barely be enough to knock down the dust and not nearly enough to water your lawn.

Jennifer Ketchmark Wednesday morning rainfall



WCPO Rain by 10 a.m. Wednesday



Clouds decrease Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Wildfire smoke will be ushered south with the front so you'll actually see some sunshine before the day is done.

Thursday is partly cloudy and seasonal with a high of 78 and no detectable humidity.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Hazy

Low: 61

TUESDAY

Hazy, gray sky

More clouds building

High: 84

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Spotty showers, especially to west

Low: 58

WEDNESDAY

Morning showers

After clouds decrease, dry

High: 77

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Refreshing, less haze

Low: 53

