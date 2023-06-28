Hazy sky again as wildfire smoke continues to move in

Canadian wildfire smoke is here again and the haze is obvious as you head out the door. This will not only reduce visibility this morning and throughout the day but it also leads to poor quality. We are under an air quality alert across much of the Tri-State today. This is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Current Air Quality Measurements

WCPO Air Quality Alert Wednesday



Outside of the smoke in the sky, we could also see some fog developing this morning. Temperatures start in the low 60s. We'll warm to 83 this afternoon. Technically we are looking at a mostly sunny day but it won't be that brilliant blue we are used to. It will look more gray and hazy throughout the day.

Storm chances return on Thursday. We will have to watch an overnight bowing segment of storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Some weather models are now bringing the edge of this rain into our area to start the day, but it all depends on where this line of storms sets up late tonight, so our team will be watching it.

A lot of our Thursday forecast will be dry and partly cloudy. Temperatures jump to the upper 80s tomorrow. Then late Thursday evening, we'll be on the lookout for more storms on the radar in our region.

We'll be stuck in a pattern from Friday to Sunday that waves of storms move through the Tri-State, impacting outdoor plans. On all of these days, the best chance for storms is leaning toward the late afternoon and evening hours. It will be hot and very muggy during this stretch as well.

MORNING RUSH

Areas of fog and heavy smoke

Lower visibility

Low: 62

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

But very hazy due to wildfire smoke

High: 83

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Slight rain chance

Partly cloudy

Low: 64

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Evening showers and storms possible

High: 89

THURSDAY NIGHT

Scattered storm chance

Mostly cloudy, muggy

Low: 69

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========