Green light for cookouts thanks to sunny, dry forecast

I can smell the charcoal now... it's a big grilling and gathering day for Labor Day!
Today's forecast will be dry and mostly sunny. The only wrinkle in your outdoor plans is the heat. Temperatures will rise to the low 90s this afternoon. This coupled with rising humidity, gives us feels like temperatures closer to 95 degrees. If a pool party is your plan, you've got the perfect forecast!
It's back to reality on Tuesday as folks return to work and school. The morning will be warm and muggy with a low of 72 degrees. The sky starts partly cloudy and then temperatures rise to the low 90s. Unlike the last few days, the afternoon hours will look a little different. Isolated thunderstorms will pop in the heat of the afternoon and into the evening hours. Currently, it looks like the best potential for rain is in southeast Indiana with only a slight chance elsewhere in the Tri-State. But with the heat and humidity combo, I wouldn't rule out an isolated storm anywhere in the Tri-State.
Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday as a cold front moves through the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will still be in the upper 80s and it will be very muggy.
MONDAY MORNING
Few clouds
Some river valley fog
Low: 70
MONDAY
Mostly sunny
Hot and humid
High: 93
MONDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Muggy
Low: 72
TUESDAY
Partly cloudy
Isolated afternoon storms
High: 92
TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Muggy
Low: 71
