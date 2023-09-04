Green light for cookouts thanks to sunny, dry forecast

I can smell the charcoal now... it's a big grilling and gathering day for Labor Day!

Today's forecast will be dry and mostly sunny. The only wrinkle in your outdoor plans is the heat. Temperatures will rise to the low 90s this afternoon. This coupled with rising humidity, gives us feels like temperatures closer to 95 degrees. If a pool party is your plan, you've got the perfect forecast!

Jennifer Ketchmark Labor Day Forecast



It's back to reality on Tuesday as folks return to work and school. The morning will be warm and muggy with a low of 72 degrees. The sky starts partly cloudy and then temperatures rise to the low 90s. Unlike the last few days, the afternoon hours will look a little different. Isolated thunderstorms will pop in the heat of the afternoon and into the evening hours. Currently, it looks like the best potential for rain is in southeast Indiana with only a slight chance elsewhere in the Tri-State. But with the heat and humidity combo, I wouldn't rule out an isolated storm anywhere in the Tri-State.

Jennifer Ketchmark Tuesday afternoon storm chance



Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday as a cold front moves through the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will still be in the upper 80s and it will be very muggy.

MONDAY MORNING

Few clouds

Some river valley fog

Low: 70

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Hot and humid

High: 93

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Muggy

Low: 72

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Isolated afternoon storms

High: 92

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Muggy

Low: 71

