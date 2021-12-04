Great start to the weekend!

DENSE FOG ADVISORY for Fayette and Union counties until 8 a.m. Expect less than a mile of visibility.

Saturday morning starts off in the mid to upper 30s. We're fairly quiet today with highs rising in the upper 40s to low 50s. We'll see partly cloudy skies.

Tonight will stay partly cloudy with lows in the low 30s.

Clouds increase for Sunday with chances of rain moving in by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s! Rain gets heavier in the evening and overnight.

Winds will also pick up Sunday night into Monday. Wind speeds 25mph with gusts up to 40mph are possible.

We're still watching the potential for a wintry mix on Wednesday.

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Mild

High: 52

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Above freezing

Low: 33

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Afternoon/overnight rain

High: 57

SUNDAY NIGHT

Overnight rain

Windy

Low: 44

