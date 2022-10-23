Great start to a new week before rain returns

The nice weather this weekend continues before we see rain this week and a drop in temperatures.

Sunday morning temperatures are very mild! Most of us are starting in the 50s, with a few spots seeing 60s. Expect partly to mostly clear skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s! Lows tonight only fall to the low 50s.

Monday is basically a repeat of Sunday. Highs will again be in the mid to upper 70s. We'll also be rain-free. Tuesday's highs will also be in the mid to upper 70s. Chances for rain return Tuesday afternoon and evening with lows in the 50s. That rain continues into Wednesday morning. Highs are only expected to reach the low 60s.

Near the end of the week, temperatures will eventually make it back to seasonal highs.

