Great start to a new week before rain returns

Highs in the upper 70s
Jennifer Ketchmark
Owen County Sunshine
Posted at 4:39 AM, Oct 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-23 05:39:30-04

The nice weather this weekend continues before we see rain this week and a drop in temperatures.

Sunday morning temperatures are very mild! Most of us are starting in the 50s, with a few spots seeing 60s. Expect partly to mostly clear skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s! Lows tonight only fall to the low 50s.

Monday is basically a repeat of Sunday. Highs will again be in the mid to upper 70s. We'll also be rain-free. Tuesday's highs will also be in the mid to upper 70s. Chances for rain return Tuesday afternoon and evening with lows in the 50s. That rain continues into Wednesday morning. Highs are only expected to reach the low 60s.

Near the end of the week, temperatures will eventually make it back to seasonal highs.

SUNDAY
Partly to mostly clear
Warm again!
High: 78

SUNDAY NIGHT
Clear skies
Unseasonably warm
Low: 53

MONDAY
Partly cloudy
Still mild
High: 77

MONDAY NIGHT
Increasing clouds
Staying dry
Low: 5

