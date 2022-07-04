Watch Now
Great 4th of July weather before storms arrive

Highs in the 90s
Cincygram: The Cincinnati skyline from day to night
Dave Schmidt | WCPO contributor
The Cincinnati skyline seems to dwarf the Procter & Gamble towers as the city darkens in the waning sunlight.
Posted at 3:55 AM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 03:55:25-04

4th of July is starting out mostly clear with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. There is a little bit of fog this morning out in Batavia. We're also off to a comfortable start. Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day with highs climbing to the low 90s! By tonight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies in some areas, but we will stay dry. Visibility may be an issure for fireworks tonight. Nighttime lows fall to the low 70s.

Looking ahead...there is a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather Tuesday and Wednesday. We're looking at the possibility of afternoon storms turning severe. Main impacts will be damaging winds, hail, and localized flooding. Highs for both days will be in the low 90s. Tuesday will feel like we're above 100.

There is a chance for rain every day this week. Highs Thursday will be in the low 90s and Friday will be in the upper 80s. By the weekend, temperatures will fall to the low to mid 80s.

4TH OF JULY
Mostly clear start
Hot day
High: 93

4TH OF JULY NIGHT
Increasing clouds
Staying dry
Low: 73

TUESDAY
Partly cloudy
Severe T'storms possible
High: 94

TUESDAY NIGHT
Lingering showers
Mild
Low: 73

