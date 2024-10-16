Grab a coat, it's cold!

It's cold.
Temperatures have dropped in the mid to low 30s to start the day and this will give many of you the first frost of the Fall season. A freeze warning and frost advisory are in effect until 9 a.m.
After the chilly start, the sky will be mostly sunny but this doesn't fix the chill today. We'll warm to 54 this afternoon. The wind continues from the north at 10 mph, effectively pulling in cool air throughout the day.
Thursday's forecast will be sunny. The morning starts with frost but the rest of the day is worry-free as temperatures warm to 62 degrees.
Friday is another lovely forecast and more seasonal for this time of year. We'll warm to 67 degrees with sunshine and light southeast winds. It will be a great evening for Friday night football games.
Temperatures continue to warm over the weekend into the mid to low 70s and the sky will be mostly sunny again.
MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Patchy frost
Low: 35
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
Chilly
High: 54
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Frost again
Low: 35
THURSDAY
Sunshine
Milder
High: 62
THURSDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Patchy frost
Low: 37
