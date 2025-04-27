Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Gorgeous start to the week but rain and storm chances move back in

Tracking next chance for rain
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Mostly sunny downtown
Posted
and last updated

Waking up this morning it's on the chilly side. A lot of us dip down into the below 40s so grab that jacket as you head out the door.

However, it quickly turns into a beautiful Sunday. Temperatures will make it into the upper 60s with low humidity. We should stay mostly sunny with a high of 67°.

tomorrow
Tomorrow

Tomorrow will be even warmer as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70s with help from a south wind at 10 mph. We look for a Monday high of 78°.

Rain chances return by the middle of the week. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday have the potential for storms. They will also be warm, with projected temperatures of 80°, 74°, and 76°, respectively.

THIS MORNING
Mostly clear
Cooler
Low: 43

TODAY
Mostly sunny
Pleasant
High: 67

TONIGHT
Mostly clear
Not as cold
Low: 50

MONDAY
Mostly sunny
Warm
High: 78

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk