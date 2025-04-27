Gorgeous start to the week but rain and storm chances move back in

Waking up this morning it's on the chilly side. A lot of us dip down into the below 40s so grab that jacket as you head out the door.
However, it quickly turns into a beautiful Sunday. Temperatures will make it into the upper 60s with low humidity. We should stay mostly sunny with a high of 67°.
Tomorrow will be even warmer as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70s with help from a south wind at 10 mph. We look for a Monday high of 78°.
Rain chances return by the middle of the week. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday have the potential for storms. They will also be warm, with projected temperatures of 80°, 74°, and 76°, respectively.
THIS MORNING
Mostly clear
Cooler
Low: 43
TODAY
Mostly sunny
Pleasant
High: 67
TONIGHT
Mostly clear
Not as cold
Low: 50
MONDAY
Mostly sunny
Warm
High: 78
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports