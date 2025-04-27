Gorgeous start to the week but rain and storm chances move back in

Waking up this morning it's on the chilly side. A lot of us dip down into the below 40s so grab that jacket as you head out the door.

However, it quickly turns into a beautiful Sunday. Temperatures will make it into the upper 60s with low humidity. We should stay mostly sunny with a high of 67°.

Baron Tomorrow

Tomorrow will be even warmer as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70s with help from a south wind at 10 mph. We look for a Monday high of 78°.

Rain chances return by the middle of the week. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday have the potential for storms. They will also be warm, with projected temperatures of 80°, 74°, and 76°, respectively.

THIS MORNING

Mostly clear

Cooler

Low: 43

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 67

TONIGHT

Mostly clear

Not as cold

Low: 50

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Warm

High: 78

