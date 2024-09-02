Gorgeous conditions in store for Labor Day

Temperatures will start out in the low-to-mid-60s today and only rise to a high of 79.

Couple that with lower humidity and mostly sunny skies and we're in for pleasant conditions for this Labor Day. It will be a bit breezy though with wind speeds between 5-10 mph throughout the day.

The trend of relatively pleasant conditions continues tonight with skies staying clear and temperatures dropping into the low 50s. This sets us up for another nice day tomorrow.

We're looking at a high of 80 for Tuesday. The Tri-State will also stay dry most of the week.

THIS MORNING

Pleasant

Cooler

Low: 70

MONDAY

Feeling more like Fall

Lower humidity

High: 79

MONDAY NIGHT

Clear skies

Even cooler temps

Low: 53

TUESDAY

Pleasant

Partly cloudy

High: 80

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Slightly warmer

Low: 61

