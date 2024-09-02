Gorgeous conditions in store for Labor Day

Temperatures will start out in the low-to-mid-60s today and only rise to a high of 79.
Couple that with lower humidity and mostly sunny skies and we're in for pleasant conditions for this Labor Day. It will be a bit breezy though with wind speeds between 5-10 mph throughout the day.
The trend of relatively pleasant conditions continues tonight with skies staying clear and temperatures dropping into the low 50s. This sets us up for another nice day tomorrow.
We're looking at a high of 80 for Tuesday. The Tri-State will also stay dry most of the week.
THIS MORNING
Pleasant
Cooler
Low: 70
MONDAY
Feeling more like Fall
Lower humidity
High: 79
MONDAY NIGHT
Clear skies
Even cooler temps
Low: 53
TUESDAY
Pleasant
Partly cloudy
High: 80
TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Slightly warmer
Low: 61
