Getting warmer but rain returns later this week

We're starting a good 10-15 degrees warmer than Saturday morning! Temperatures are starting in the 30s and 40s but feeling about 5 degrees cooler. We have light winds this morning, but expect a breezy afternoon with winds 10-15+mph. As we go throughout the day, expect to see gradual clearing. Highs will reach the mid 50s! Tonight, we stay dry as temperatures fall to the low 40s.

There could be a passing shower or two early Monday morning, especially for our southern counties, but most of us should stay dry. Monday's temperatures are similar to Sunday. We'll see a few more clouds Monday night with lows in the upper 30s.

Most of our Tuesday will stay dry. Rain moves in late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. We'll see a brief break late morning and early afternoon before heavier rain moves in by the evening. Highs Wednesday will be in the 60s!

Rain gradually tapers off Thursday morning. Highs will be in the upper 60s with the possibility of a few 70s! The main threat Thursday will be the winds. Expect gusts 40-45 mph, with a few spots possibly seeing 50 mph gusts. After that, temperatures drop Friday to a high of only 44.

SUNDAY

Gradually clearing

Breezy

High: 55

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Light wind

Low: 42

MONDAY

Few a.m. showers

Mild

High: 54

MONDAY NIGHT

Increasing clouds

Above average

Low: 39

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========