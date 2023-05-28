Getting ready to turn up the heat

We have had some amazing weather over the last week or so and that has carried into your holiday weekend. However, there are some changes that really make their way in as we wake up this morning.

A low pressure system coming in off the East Coast will bring us some rain this morning and linger for some into the afternoon.

Clouds will stick around through most of the day as scattered showers move in and out from the southeast. Scattered showers will be possible off and on throughout the day as clouds stay persistent as well. That will mean our temperatures will be a bit cooler. Highs will struggle to make it into the 70s for some spots as we only climb to 70° downtown. Our best chances for rain through the day will be down to the southeast.

Jennifer Ketchmark Sunday rain chance



Monday turns warmer with highs rising to the upper 70s for Memorial Day. Humidity will be slightly higher, but nothing to terrible. Skies will be partly cloudy and we still will hold onto a slight rain chance of 20% or less. That is all from the the same system, which will slowly move to the north. We will dry out through the middle of the week as temperatures climb quickly. There is a chance we see our first 90-degree day of the year by the end of the week.

THIS MORNING

Scattered showers

Mostly cloudy

Temps: 57

TODAY

Mostly cloudy

Scattered showers

High: 70

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Isolated showers

Low: 55

MONDAY

Partly Sunny

Warmer

High: 79

