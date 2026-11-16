Getting back to sunshine and seasonal temperatures

We are looking at a quiet week with plenty of sunshine. The big story is around our temperatures and where highs are headed.

Temperatures start in the mid 30s this morning under a partly cloudy sky. High pressure is moving in today and this will give us more sunshine to enjoy this afternoon. Temperatures will warm to 53 degrees with a light north wind.

The sky is mostly clear tonight and we'll cool to 33 degrees.

High pressure sits right over the area on Tuesday and this ensures plenty of sunshine! We'll warm a bit more, increasing to 55 degrees in the afternoon hours.

High temperatures will continue to rise a few degrees each day this week. We'll get into the low 60s on Wednesday, and then to the mid 60s for Thursday and Friday.

There aren't any signs of rain coming into the forecast this week. The next cold front headed our way comes in Saturday night or Sunday and it only delivers a small chance of rain. But it will cool down temperatures heading into next week.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Cool

Low: 35

MONDAY

Clouds decrease

Afternoon sunshine

High: 53

MONDAY NIGHT

A few clouds

Cool

Low: 33

TUESDAY

Sunshine

Seasonal

High: 55

TUESDAY NIGHT

A few clouds

Not as cold

Low: 35

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