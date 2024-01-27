Get the umbrellas out for afternoon showers

Saturday morning starts off with mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the lower 40s but feeling a couple of degrees cooler. Highs today reach the mid 40s. Lows tonight fall to the mid 30s.
The majority of the morning stays dry. Rain moves in just before noon and lasts throughout most of the day. There may be a few brief breaks in the evening, but rain becomes heavier during the night and eventually fades.
Looking ahead to Sunday, around 7 a.m. a wintry mix starts to move in from the northwest. This doesn't look to be anything too major. Temperatures have been too warm over the past week and temperatures while this mix is moving in will only be in the mid 30s.
Fortunately, this mix looks to be brief. As we go throughout the rest of Sunday morning, rain takes over and eventually fades in the afternoon. Highs will be right around average in the lower 40s. Sunday night lows fall near freezing.
There is the possibility of more rain Tuesday, but the rest of next week remains on the dry side along with temperatures in the mid 40s, just right above average.
TODAY
Mostly cloudy start
Afternoon/evening rain
High: 47
TONIGHT
Rain
Cooler air
Low: 36
SUNDAY
A.M. wintry mix possible
Mostly cloudy
High: 40
SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Near freezing
Low: 33
