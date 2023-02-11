Watch Now
Get ready for more sunshine this weekend!

Temperatures gradually warming up
sky-9-downtown-skyline-cincinnati.jpg
Dwayne Slavey (WCPO)
Sky 9 captured this view of downtown Cincinnati on March 8, 2021.
sky-9-downtown-skyline-cincinnati.jpg
Posted at 4:22 AM, Feb 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-11 04:24:13-05

We're off to a chilly and somewhat frosty start with a little bit of fog for a few spots. Temperatures are starting in the 20s with a few of us feeling like the teens. We'll have partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 40s. Tonight is partly cloudy with light winds. We'll see lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Sunday is mostly sunny with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the lower 50s. The warming trend continues after that. By Monday, highs are near the mid 50s. Expect mid 60s by Wednesday!

Rain makes a return late Tuesday. We'll have another chance on Thursday. We could see thunderstorms on Thursday with highs in the 60s.

There will be a huge drop in temperatures on Friday with highs only reaching the upper 30s!

SATURDAY
Cold start
Partly cloudy
High: 45

SATURDAY NIGHT
Chilly
Partly cloudy
Low: 28

SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer
High: 52

==========

