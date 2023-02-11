Get ready for more sunshine this weekend!

We're off to a chilly and somewhat frosty start with a little bit of fog for a few spots. Temperatures are starting in the 20s with a few of us feeling like the teens. We'll have partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 40s. Tonight is partly cloudy with light winds. We'll see lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Sunday is mostly sunny with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the lower 50s. The warming trend continues after that. By Monday, highs are near the mid 50s. Expect mid 60s by Wednesday!

Rain makes a return late Tuesday. We'll have another chance on Thursday. We could see thunderstorms on Thursday with highs in the 60s.

There will be a huge drop in temperatures on Friday with highs only reaching the upper 30s!

