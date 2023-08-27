Watch Now
Get ready for a comfortable & dry week!

Temps this week in the 80s
Posted at 4:20 AM, Aug 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-27 04:20:00-04

You'll feel a noticeable difference from Saturday to today!

Our morning temperatures are starting in the 60s and 70s. The main difference will be how it feels. There is a slight breeze with comfortable air! Our dewpoints are lower and there is not a huge difference between the actual temperature and how it feels. Expect a pleasant start to your Sunday morning.

The rest of today will feel a lot better than the past few days. Highs will only reach the lower 80s, likely feeling closer to the mid 80s. Expect to see a mix of sun and clouds. Overall, today is much more pleasant.

Tonight, lows fall into the mid to upper 50s. Again, another comfortable end to the day. Monday's forecast will be similar to today, with highs in the lower 80s and feeling closer to the mid 80s.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, temperatures will stay below average, which is about 85 degrees. There looks to be little rain in our forecast for this week.

The warm air is not completely gone. By the weekend, it's possible to warm right back up to the mid to upper 80s!

TODAY
Comfortable!
Partly cloudy
High: 82

TONIGHT
Pleasant
Staying dry
Low: 59

MONDAY
Nice!
Partly cloudy
High: 81

MONDAY NIGHT
Few more clouds
Slightly cooler
Low: 57

