Get ready for a comfortable & dry week!

You'll feel a noticeable difference from Saturday to today!

Our morning temperatures are starting in the 60s and 70s. The main difference will be how it feels. There is a slight breeze with comfortable air! Our dewpoints are lower and there is not a huge difference between the actual temperature and how it feels. Expect a pleasant start to your Sunday morning.

The rest of today will feel a lot better than the past few days. Highs will only reach the lower 80s, likely feeling closer to the mid 80s. Expect to see a mix of sun and clouds. Overall, today is much more pleasant.

Tonight, lows fall into the mid to upper 50s. Again, another comfortable end to the day. Monday's forecast will be similar to today, with highs in the lower 80s and feeling closer to the mid 80s.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, temperatures will stay below average, which is about 85 degrees. There looks to be little rain in our forecast for this week.

The warm air is not completely gone. By the weekend, it's possible to warm right back up to the mid to upper 80s!

TODAY

Comfortable!

Partly cloudy

High: 82

TONIGHT

Pleasant

Staying dry

Low: 59

MONDAY

Nice!

Partly cloudy

High: 81

MONDAY NIGHT

Few more clouds

Slightly cooler

Low: 57

