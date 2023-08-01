Get moving, this is a morning you don't want to miss!

It's one of those mornings that you should take a moment to step outside and soak in what's happening here in the Tri-State. It's the coolest air we've felt since early June and it's downright refreshing.
Temperatures start in the low 60s and upper 50s on Tuesday under a clear sky. It's possible that we could see some river valley fog. But the key takeaway is that it's not humid!
We'll have a full day of low humidity in the Tri-State. The sky will be sunny and temperatures warm to the mid 80s. The only thing you might notice later on this afternoon is a little bit of a haze to the sky. A thin layer of Canadian wildfire smoke starts to move in this afternoon.
It's a full moon tonight! The August 1st full moon is called the "Full Sturgeon Moon" and it's also a supermoon. This means it looks bigger and brighter. We'll see a second full moon on the 30th of this month, making it a blue moon!
Wednesday will be another relatively easy and pleasant forecast. Temperatures start at 63 and warm to 86. Dew points hang in the low 60s so it won't feel sticky outside either.
Thursday is the first day this week that we might get a stray shower to pass through the Tri-State but currently that potential is 20% or less. Most of us will experience a partly cloudy day with a high of 87 and rising humidity.
MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Refreshing
Low: 60
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
Low humidity
High: 84
TUESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Pleasant
Low: 63
WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy
A bit warmer
High: 86
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Dry
Low: 64
