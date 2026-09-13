Game day heat, isolated storm chance later

CINCINNATI — After a foggy start Sunday morning, mostly sunny skies will take over with a warm and muggy afternoon ahead.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s, with heat index values in the low 90s. There is a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm later in the day, but widespread rain is not expected. Any rain that does develop should hold off until after the Bengals game.

WCPO Bengals forecast

The Bengals kick off their season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. Fans heading to Paycor Stadium should prepare for warm and humid conditions. Stay hydrated while tailgating and look for ways to keep cool... a portable fan may not be a bad idea.

Conditions turn more comfortable Sunday night as temperatures fall into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees under dry skies.

Monday will be noticeably cooler and less humid, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. A light breeze from the north will make for a comfortable day from start to finish.

The cooler weather won’t last long. Temperatures quickly climb again Tuesday, with highs returning to the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Similar temperatures are expected Wednesday.

WCPO Next cold front

A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms returns Wednesday as another front approaches the Tri-State. Once that front moves through, temperatures will drop closer to seasonal levels.

Highs should settle back into the lower 80s heading toward next weekend.