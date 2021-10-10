Game day forecast is a winner

We're under partly cloudy skies for your Sunday morning. Temperatures are starting in the mid 60s, just slightly warmer than Saturday morning's start. We'll stay dry.

BENGALS FORECAST

Tailgating: low to mid 60s

Kickoff: 69

Halftime: 78

End of game: 82

Monday starts off mostly sunny then turning partly cloudy. We'll see another above average high with temperatures in the low 80s. A chance for rain moves in for the late evening. The window of opportunity for showers happens between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. Tuesday morning. There is a marginal risk for severe weather for Southeast Indiana Monday. As the system moves in our direction, winds could be a little gusty.

We'll see a slight drop in temperatures on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. The next chance for rain moves in Thursday. Highs by the end of the week will be in the mid 70s for Friday and the upper 60s for Saturday.

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Warm

High: 83

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: 65

MONDAY

Clear early, cloudy later

Evening/overnight showers

High: 84

==========

