Frosty start then partly cloudy on your SunDEY

FROST is the word of the morning! We're waking up to a frosty start across the Tri-State. If you're heading out this morning, you'll need a few extra minutes to clear off the car if you parked outside. Morning temperatures are starting in the lower 20s with most of us feeling a couple of degrees below the actual temperature. Expect to see partly cloudy skies with highs rising to the lower 40s.

WHO DEY FORECAST

Tailgate: partly cloudy, lower 40s

Game time: partly cloudy, mid 30s

Halftime: partly cloudy, low 30s

Post game celebration: partly cloudy, upper 20s

Clouds will increase tonight into Monday morning with lows in the upper 20s. There's a chance for a couple of showers starting around 10 a.m. Rain looks scattered for the early afternoon. After 5 p.m., we get another round of rain until after midnight. Highs for Monday will be in the upper 40s. Lows will fall to the mid 40s.

A few showers will be leftover Tuesday before the morning commute. Highs on Tuesday rise to the mid 50s! Wednesday and Thursday are also mild with more rain returning Thursday. Temperatures return to near seasonal after that.

SUNDAY

Frosty start

Partly cloudy

High: 42

SUNDAY NIGHT

Increasing clouds

Chilly but dry

Low: 29

MONDAY

Rain likely

Slightly warmer

High: 49

MONDAY NIGHT

Leftover showers

Mild

Low: 44

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

