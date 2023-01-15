Frosty start then partly cloudy on your SunDEY

FROST is the word of the morning! We're waking up to a frosty start across the Tri-State. If you're heading out this morning, you'll need a few extra minutes to clear off the car if you parked outside. Morning temperatures are starting in the lower 20s with most of us feeling a couple of degrees below the actual temperature. Expect to see partly cloudy skies with highs rising to the lower 40s.
WHO DEY FORECAST
Tailgate: partly cloudy, lower 40s
Game time: partly cloudy, mid 30s
Halftime: partly cloudy, low 30s
Post game celebration: partly cloudy, upper 20s
Clouds will increase tonight into Monday morning with lows in the upper 20s. There's a chance for a couple of showers starting around 10 a.m. Rain looks scattered for the early afternoon. After 5 p.m., we get another round of rain until after midnight. Highs for Monday will be in the upper 40s. Lows will fall to the mid 40s.
A few showers will be leftover Tuesday before the morning commute. Highs on Tuesday rise to the mid 50s! Wednesday and Thursday are also mild with more rain returning Thursday. Temperatures return to near seasonal after that.
SUNDAY
Frosty start
Partly cloudy
High: 42
SUNDAY NIGHT
Increasing clouds
Chilly but dry
Low: 29
MONDAY
Rain likely
Slightly warmer
High: 49
MONDAY NIGHT
Leftover showers
Mild
Low: 44
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
