Frost, hard freeze and patchy fog

The morning starts with a hard freeze and widespread frost again. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s and low 30s. A few clouds will be around this morning but those clear out during the day giving us a sunny sky this afternoon with a high of 50 degrees.
Tonight's forecast will again be chilly with a low of 30 in the city and colder outside the metro.
Friday's forecast will be sunny, dry and cool. But the good news tomorrow is that we are starting to warm up a touch. The high rises to 53.
The weekend brings about daily temperature improvements and more normal weather for this time of year. Saturday will be sunny with a high of 56 and Sunday is also sunny with a high of 62. This is great weather for both the UC Bearcats homecoming game and the Bengals game.
The next chance for rain is still holding off until Tuesday or Wednesday next week. The best chance looks like Thursday.
MORNING RUSH
Few clouds
Widespread frost
Low: 31
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Cool
High: 50
THURSDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Another hard freeze
Low: 30
FRIDAY
Sunshine
A touch warmer
High: 53
FRIDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Cold, dry
Low: 31
