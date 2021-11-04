Frost, hard freeze and patchy fog

The morning starts with a hard freeze and widespread frost again. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s and low 30s. A few clouds will be around this morning but those clear out during the day giving us a sunny sky this afternoon with a high of 50 degrees.

Tonight's forecast will again be chilly with a low of 30 in the city and colder outside the metro.

Friday's forecast will be sunny, dry and cool. But the good news tomorrow is that we are starting to warm up a touch. The high rises to 53.

The weekend brings about daily temperature improvements and more normal weather for this time of year. Saturday will be sunny with a high of 56 and Sunday is also sunny with a high of 62. This is great weather for both the UC Bearcats homecoming game and the Bengals game.

The next chance for rain is still holding off until Tuesday or Wednesday next week. The best chance looks like Thursday.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Widespread frost

Low: 31

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Cool

High: 50

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Another hard freeze

Low: 30

FRIDAY

Sunshine

A touch warmer

High: 53

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cold, dry

Low: 31

==========

