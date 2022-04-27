A frost advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. I would expect most of our frost to show up to the north with patchy reports elsewhere. Lows will range from 33 to 38 this morning.

Jennifer Ketchmark Frost Advisory until 9 a.m.



Our Wednesday forecast starts with sunshine and cool temperatures. We'll warm back to 60 this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. All in all, it's not a bad looking, yet cool, midweek forecast.

Temperatures will be cool again tonight with lows in the upper 30s. While I don't expect widespread frost, I wouldn't be surprised to see a little to the north again where temperatures are colder. The sky will be partly cloudy tonight with a light northeast wind.

Thursday is another decent looking day with temperatures warming to the 60 degree mark again. We'll see a few more clouds rolling in during the day, turning our sky mostly cloudy in the afternoon hours. This is actually a sign of a low pressure system building out to the west for later in the week. We might get a stray, light shower out of it in the afternoon hours, but that rain chance is at 10% or less, so I wouldn't sweat it.

We are still waiting for this next area of low pressure to come in on Friday so it's another mostly cloudy day with highs in the low 60s. And once again, just the slightest rain chance but most won't see a drop.

Rain chances are still being monitored for the weekend. While we have to include rain chances on both days, don't let this detour your weekend plans. The biggest focus is of course the Fly Pig Marathon on Sunday morning. It still looks like we could see rain that morning but it might be exiting the Tri-State during the race. It's still several days away, so the timing will come into focus with time.

Jennifer Ketchmark Flying pig outlook



MORNING RUSH

Patchy frost

Sunshine

Low: 33-37

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine

Dry and cool

High: 60

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Turning partly cloudy

Cool again

Low: 39

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly cloudy

High: 61

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance

Low: 44

