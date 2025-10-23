Frost Advisory this morning, Freeze Warning tonight

It's a chilly start to the day and it's going to turn even colder going into Friday morning. Get out the coat!

Temperatures start in the mid 30s this morning under a clear sky. Low-lying areas and more rural spots could see temperatures near the freezing mark. This means we'll see patchy frost as we start the day. A FROST ADVISORY is in effect until 9 a.m. for the majority of the Tri-State.

WCPO Frost Advisory until 9 a.m.

Sunshine will dominate our sky today as temperatures warm to 57 degrees. It's a little cool for this time of year, but with the sunshine, it's going to make for a great day to get outside. Winds will be in from the west at 5 to 10 mph.

The sky will be clear tonight with nearly calm winds. This sets the stage for even colder temperatures. The National Weather Service has issued a FREEZE WARNING for the area from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m.

WCPO Freeze warning for Friday morning

What's the difference between a frost advisory and a freeze warning? A frost advisory is for temperatures around 32-35 degrees and typically results in patchy frost. With a freeze warning, temperatures between 29-33 are expected and more widespread frost is likely. This would be cold enough to kill more sensitive plants, damage crops and impact outdoor plumbing.

Friday will be mostly sunny and pleasant again. Temperatures warm to 58 degrees. It will be another dry but chilly evening for Friday night football games.

WCPO Friday night football forecast

Clouds are back for the weekend forecast. Highs will be around 60 degrees on both days. While there's still a very small chance for rain later Sunday, the Bengals game still looks dry in the early afternoon hours.

==========