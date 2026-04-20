Frost advisory in effect this morning, when warmer air will return

It's a chilly start to Monday morning, as frost and freeze warnings are in effect for the Tri-State.
A frost advisory is in effect for the majority of our area until 10 a.m. To the north, where temperatures are a few degrees colder, a freeze warning is in effect.
After a chilly start, the sky will be mostly sunny today as temperatures rise to only 56 degrees. This is a few degrees cooler than what we experienced Sunday. Winds will come in lightly today from the north at 3 to 5 mph.
The sky stays mostly clear tonight and this means another chilly night. We'll cool to 38 degrees.
The chilly to the air will leave quickly on Tuesday. Temperatures will warm rapidly during the day, climbing into the mid 70s for the afternoon hours. Breezy southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph are expected.
The next rain chance comes in on Wednesday as a cold front moves through the Ohio Valley. The front arrives early Wednesday morning, starting our spotty rain chance. Then, in the northwest flow behind the front, additional spotty showers will develop in the afternoon hours. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to low 70s.
Thursday will be dry and partly cloudy with warm temperatures in the upper 70s.
MORNING RUSH
Patchy frost
Mostly clear
Low: 36
MONDAY
Mostly sunny
Cool again
High: 56
MONDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Chilly again
Low: 38
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer and breezy
High: 74
TUESDAY NIGHT
Clouds increase
Isolated showers
Low: 56
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