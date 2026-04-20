Frost advisory in effect this morning, when warmer air will return

It's a chilly start to Monday morning, as frost and freeze warnings are in effect for the Tri-State.

A frost advisory is in effect for the majority of our area until 10 a.m. To the north, where temperatures are a few degrees colder, a freeze warning is in effect.

After a chilly start, the sky will be mostly sunny today as temperatures rise to only 56 degrees. This is a few degrees cooler than what we experienced Sunday. Winds will come in lightly today from the north at 3 to 5 mph.

WCPO Monday afternoon highs

The sky stays mostly clear tonight and this means another chilly night. We'll cool to 38 degrees.

The chilly to the air will leave quickly on Tuesday. Temperatures will warm rapidly during the day, climbing into the mid 70s for the afternoon hours. Breezy southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph are expected.

The next rain chance comes in on Wednesday as a cold front moves through the Ohio Valley. The front arrives early Wednesday morning, starting our spotty rain chance. Then, in the northwest flow behind the front, additional spotty showers will develop in the afternoon hours. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to low 70s.

WCPO Light rain Wednesday morning

WCPO Wednesday afternoon spotty showers

Thursday will be dry and partly cloudy with warm temperatures in the upper 70s.

MORNING RUSH

Patchy frost

Mostly clear

Low: 36

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Cool again

High: 56

MONDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly again

Low: 38

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer and breezy

High: 74

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clouds increase

Isolated showers

Low: 56

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