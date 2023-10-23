Frost Advisory in effect now

The Tri-State is under a FROST ADVISORY and FREEZE WARNING until 9 a.m.

WCPO Frost advisory and freeze warning



After a chilly start, temperatures will rise quickly under a mostly sunny sky and light south wind. Temperatures climb to 54 by the noon hour and then up to 65 by 4 p.m.

Temperatures will not drop as quickly tonight thanks to the wind and a few clouds that will be present. We'll only cool to 49 tonight so frost won't be an issue.

Tuesday will be a warmer day with a partly cloudy sky. We should see a high of 76 tomorrow afternoon, which is more than 10 degrees above normal.

We'll top out in the mid 70s for the rest of the week! The next story is really the rain chance. A slow moving area of low pressure will bring in rain chances starting on Friday and it looks like we'll see rain chances associated with this for Saturday, Sunday, Monday and potentially Tuesday.

MORNING RUSH

Frost, cold

Few clouds

Low: 35

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Seasonal

High: 65

MONDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Not as cold

Low: 49

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Warmer

High: 76

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 55

