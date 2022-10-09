Frost advisory & freeze warning Sunday morning

FROST ADVISORY : Ripley, Dearborn, Franklin, Fayette, Union, Butler, Warren, & Hamilton counties until 10 a.m. Temperatures could dip near freezing. Frost formation is possible.

FREEZE WARNING: Ohio, Switzerland, Carroll, Owen, Gallatin, Boone, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Mason, Brown, Kenton, Campbell, Clermont, Brown, Adams, Highland, & Clinton counties until 10 a.m. Temperatures are expected to drop as low as 30.

Morning temperatures will fall at or just below the freezing mark. A few of us could wake up to frost on our windshields and grass. We can expect a mostly sunny sky with highs eventually reaching the mid 60s in the afternoon. Today will be another dry day. Temperatures will not be quite as cold tonight, with lows falling to the low 40s.

We'll see a gradual warmup to start the workweek. Highs Monday will be in the low 70s. Tuesday is slightly warmer with temperatures in the mid 70s. Some of us could reach 80 for Wednesday. Wednesday into Thursday is our next best chance for rain, after being dry for a quite a while.

Don't expect those warmer temperatures to last. After the rain moves out, cooler air moves back in. Temperatures at the end of the week will drop back to the 60s.

SUNDAY

Frost advisory/Freeze warning

Mostly sunny

High: 65

SUNDAY NIGHT

Clear

Staying dry

Low: 43

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 72

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Not as cool

Low: 48

