Frost advisory & freeze warning Sunday morning

Frost on leaves
Markus Schreiber/AP
Leaves covered with white frost lie on the ground at the Wall Park in Berlin, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014. Cold weather with temperatures under zero degrees celsius ( under 32 degrees Fahrenheit) hit Germany's capital after the Christmas holidays. Weather forecasts predict that the winter weather will stay over the next days in Germany. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Posted at 4:29 AM, Oct 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-09 04:29:49-04

FROST ADVISORY: Ripley, Dearborn, Franklin, Fayette, Union, Butler, Warren, & Hamilton counties until 10 a.m. Temperatures could dip near freezing. Frost formation is possible.
FREEZE WARNING: Ohio, Switzerland, Carroll, Owen, Gallatin, Boone, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Mason, Brown, Kenton, Campbell, Clermont, Brown, Adams, Highland, & Clinton counties until 10 a.m. Temperatures are expected to drop as low as 30.

Morning temperatures will fall at or just below the freezing mark. A few of us could wake up to frost on our windshields and grass. We can expect a mostly sunny sky with highs eventually reaching the mid 60s in the afternoon. Today will be another dry day. Temperatures will not be quite as cold tonight, with lows falling to the low 40s.

We'll see a gradual warmup to start the workweek. Highs Monday will be in the low 70s. Tuesday is slightly warmer with temperatures in the mid 70s. Some of us could reach 80 for Wednesday. Wednesday into Thursday is our next best chance for rain, after being dry for a quite a while.

Don't expect those warmer temperatures to last. After the rain moves out, cooler air moves back in. Temperatures at the end of the week will drop back to the 60s.

SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
High: 65

SUNDAY NIGHT
Clear
Staying dry
Low: 43

MONDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer
High: 72

MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Not as cool
Low: 48

