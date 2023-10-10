Frost Advisory first, then ideal Fall conditions

It's truly feeling like Fall!

There is a chill to the air the morning with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. It's possible that we could see some frost developing in low lying areas, especially north of the Ohio River. But I think widespread frost will be hard to come by this morning.

The sky will be mostly sunny today and it truly will be a gorgeous forecast. Temperatures warm to 64 this afternoon with a west wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures will dip into the mid 40s tonight under a mostly clear sky.

Clouds will move back into the Ohio Valley on Wednesday as a warm front moves through the region. The southwest wind with the front will also help push temperatures in the upper 60s. There's a small chance for rain later in the afternoon and evening along this warm front but this would come down as isolated, light rainfall.

WCPO Wednesday warm front



Temperatures then jump into the mid to upper 70s for Thursday and Friday before another cool down just in time for the weekend.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Chilly

Low: 41

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 64

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly again

Low: 45

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated rain chance

High: 69

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Milder

Low: 54

