Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning until 10 a.m.

The Tri-State is waking up to the coldest air we've yet to experience this fall and many of us will see frost this morning too. A frost advisory is in effect for the majority of our area until 10 a.m. A freeze warning (purple on main story image) is also in effect for our northern counties until 10 a.m. too.

While it's a cold start to the day, we have some positive weather elements to look forward to today. We'll see plenty of sunshine thanks to high pressure and temperatures warm to 58 degrees.

Jennifer Ketchmark Saturday Sunshine



Under a clear sky, temperatures will plummet again tonight, dropping to 32-37 degrees. This again means that people will see frost, some even a killing freeze. The NWS has issued a freeze watch for tonight.

Jennifer Ketchmark Freeze Watch



Sunday looks fantastic with more sunshine and highs in the mid 60s. It will be a great day to be outside.

The next work week starts with sunshine and seasonal temperatures in the low 70s. We are going to warm back into the mid 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday before rain and a cold front moves through Wednesday night.

MORNING RUSH

Clear and cold

Frost likely

Low: 35

SATURDAY

Ample sunshine

Chilly & Dry

High: 65

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clear and cold

More frost

Low: 37

SUNDAY

Sunny sky

A touch warmer, pleasant

High: 65

SUNDAY NIGHT

Clear and dry

Not as cold

Low: 43

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========