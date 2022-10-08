Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning until 10 a.m.

The Tri-State is waking up to the coldest air we've yet to experience this fall and many of us will see frost this morning too. A frost advisory is in effect for the majority of our area until 10 a.m. A freeze warning (purple on main story image) is also in effect for our northern counties until 10 a.m. too.
While it's a cold start to the day, we have some positive weather elements to look forward to today. We'll see plenty of sunshine thanks to high pressure and temperatures warm to 58 degrees.
Under a clear sky, temperatures will plummet again tonight, dropping to 32-37 degrees. This again means that people will see frost, some even a killing freeze. The NWS has issued a freeze watch for tonight.
Sunday looks fantastic with more sunshine and highs in the mid 60s. It will be a great day to be outside.
The next work week starts with sunshine and seasonal temperatures in the low 70s. We are going to warm back into the mid 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday before rain and a cold front moves through Wednesday night.
MORNING RUSH
Clear and cold
Frost likely
Low: 35
SATURDAY
Ample sunshine
Chilly & Dry
High: 65
SATURDAY NIGHT
Clear and cold
More frost
Low: 37
SUNDAY
Sunny sky
A touch warmer, pleasant
High: 65
SUNDAY NIGHT
Clear and dry
Not as cold
Low: 43
