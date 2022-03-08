Watch
From warming temperatures to snow chances

The roller coaster ride of early March continues
Cincygram: The Cincinnati skyline from day to night
Dave Schmidt | WCPO contributor
As the sky begins to darken, the city begins to create its own light.
Posted at 3:29 AM, Mar 08, 2022
I'm just going to put it out there first and foremost: Yes, there is a snow chance for Friday night and it could be enough to produce a few inches of accumulation.

Now that you are fully shocked into alertness, let's dive into the forecast for the next few days. Our Tuesday forecast will be mostly cloudy and cool. Temperatures start in the low 30s and warm to 46 this afternoon.

A weak system will pass to our south overnight and this brings in a quick rain chance for Wednesday morning. It's possible that a few snowflakes could mix in but it's leaning more toward rain and wet roads.

Light rain Wednesday morning
Light rain Wednesday morning

The rest of Wednesday will be dry with slowly decreasing clouds as temperatures rise to the low 50s.

Thursday is pleasant with a high of 55 and a partly cloudy sky. Honestly most of Friday's forecast is nice with highs in the upper 50s.

It's Friday night that snow will pass through the Ohio Valley. Several of the long range models not only show this snow but also support a few inches of snow accumulating. Warm pavement temperatures should help us at first when it starts to fall late Friday evening but if snow comes down quickly enough, it's possible we could end up with snow covered roads going into Saturday morning. It's a little early to put snowfall numbers on this system but it's what I would classify as a "moderate" to low end system. This is not a snow storm for us. For some, it could be enough snow to cover roads and require shoveling but on the light side of the system, it will be difficult for snow to stick due to the warm pavement. More to come!!

Friday night snow chance
Friday night snow chance

MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Colder
Low: 32

TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Chilly
High: 46

TUESDAY NIGHT
Light rain
A few flurries mix in
Low: 33

WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Seasonal
High: 52

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Cool but normal
Low: 32

