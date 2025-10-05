From summer heat to sweater weather in a week

The first weekend of October is wrapping up on a very warm note across the Tri-State.

Sunday will bring plenty of sunshine from start to finish. Morning temperatures begin near 57 degrees, and we’ll warm quickly into the lower and middle 80s by the afternoon. If you’re heading downtown for Bengals tailgating, it will feel more like late summer than fall. By lunchtime, temperatures will already be close to 80 degrees, perfect for shorts and short sleeves.

The warmth sticks around to start the workweek. Monday will reach the lower 80s with a mix of sun and clouds, and you’ll notice humidity slowly increasing as the day goes on.

Changes arrive Tuesday with scattered showers and a few storms. Some rain may linger into Tuesday night, but once the front moves through early Wednesday, cooler air filters in. Afternoon highs will only reach the 70s, which is much closer to normal and finally gives us that true fall feeling.

By late week, it will really start to feel like October. Morning lows are expected to dip into the 40s for several nights, so it may be time to pull the sweaters and jackets out of the closet. Crisp mornings and comfortable afternoons will take over as fall settles in for good.

SUNDAY

Sunny skies

Very warm

High: 84

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Comfy

Low: 58

MONDAY

Isolated shower/storm

Still warm

High: 83

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Shower

Low: 60

