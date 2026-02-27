From snow to spring in the blink of an eye

It's going to be a gorgeous 48 hours in the Tri-State, so do your best to get outside!

Temperatures start in the mid 30s this morning under a partly cloudy sky. We could also see some patchy fog this morning. The sky turns sunny quickly this morning and we'll continue with sunshine for the rest of the day. Highs climb to 60 degrees.

For those heading out to fish fries tonight, temperatures will still be in the mid to upper 50s as you grab dinner.

WCPO Fish Fry Forecast

Saturday is another amazing day. We'll start at 40 degrees and warm to 61. The sky will be mostly sunny.

There's a small chance for precipitation coming in Saturday night into Sunday morning. The latest models don't show much in the way of precipitation with this system, so we should only see isolated showers, maybe a brief wintry mix overnight.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and colder behind the cold front. Temperatures only rise to 41 degrees!

Then Sunday night into Monday morning in our next weather system. This area of low pressure could bring a mix of rain, sleet and snow across the Ohio Valley, but the exact track still needs to be determined. The latest information coming in this morning shows more of a southern track with this low pressure system, only bringing light snow chances into northern Kentucky on Monday. During the day it would eventually turn to rainfall. I would advise checking back in on this forecast as it's very fluid and continues to change in the weather models.

WCPO Monitoring Monday System

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Patchy fog

Low: 35

FRIDAY

Sunshine

Mild and dry

High: 60

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Not too cold

Low: 40

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant again

High: 61

SATURDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers

Brief wintry mix

Low: 32

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Slight precipitation chances

High: 41

