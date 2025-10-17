From near record highs on Saturday to storms, your weekend forecast is in!

We've made it to the end of the work week, and there are several items to break down for your weekend outlook. It's a list kind of day!



Timing out when rain starts

Risk for severe weather

Windy conditions Sunday

Falling temperatures

Let's start with today as it's the best and easiest weather day ahead. Temperatures start at 45 and warm to 70 this afternoon. Clouds will increase to eventually give us a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. For Friday night football, temperatures will be in the low 60s for games.

The area of low pressure is building out to our west on Saturday. This will again increase cloud cover and temperatures during the day. Highs are now expected in the low 80s! The record for October 18th is 86° set back in 1938.

The key with Saturday is when it's going to rain. New models are in this morning, and we cannot rule out rain in the late afternoon and evening hours. This will mainly be a concern if you live east of I-75, especially in Indiana. Isolated showers and storms will develop ahead of the front in the western half of our area between 5 p.m. to midnight.

The main line of showers and storms moves through from midnight to 6 a.m. This is when we could even see an isolated strong to severe storm. Damaging wind gusts are the severe weather concern. The Storm Prediction Center has our area in a "marginal risk" of severe storms.

The Sunday forecast is what we call a backward temperature day. The warmest air, highs in the mid-60s, happens in the overnight hours. Temperatures cool during the day. By Sunday afternoon, temperatures will be cooling into the mid to low 50s. Sunday is also going to be a windy day with winds from the southwest at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 40 mph. And we aren't done with rain. We'll continue to see spotty showers into the afternoon timeframe as well.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Dry and cool

Low: 45

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly cloudy

High: 70

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Pleasant

Low: 53

SATURDAY

Clouds build, warming fast

Isolated showers and storms after 5 p.m.

High: 81

SATURDAY NIGHT

Showers likely

A few stronger storms

Low: 56

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy, showers continue

Falling temperatures and windy

High: 65

