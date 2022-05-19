From fog to sun to more rain chances

Today is one of those multi-layered forecasts so let's go step by step to break this down!

First, areas of fog will develop as we start the day. If you aren't seeing fog, the sky is mostly cloudy with a low of 61. Clouds will slowly decrease by midday and the sun will pop out for several hours. Temperatures warm to the mid to low 80s. During all this time, no rain is expected so you are good-to-go for outdoor plans for the majority of the day.

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday evening storms



It's later this evening and we'll have to turn our attention back to the radar and the potential for showers and storms. Isolated storm cells will pop after 5 p.m. and the potential will continue through midnight. This isn't one of those guaranteed rain chances and it's something we'll watch. The SPC has a low end severe weather threat for damaging winds and large hail only to the south.

Jennifer Ketchmark SPC Outlook Thursday



Friday is still projected to be our hottest day of the week with a high of 90 degrees. This could be our first 90 of the year! The sky will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with no rain expected.

The weekend forecast will be impacted by a slow moving cold front. A lot of our Saturday forecast will be partly cloudy, warm and humid with a high of 87. It's later in the day that isolated showers and storms will be possible. The front finally passes on Sunday bringing in a spotty chance for showers during the day. Temperatures will be cooler in the mid to low 70s.

MORNING RUSH

Areas of fog

Otherwise, mostly cloudy

Low: 61

THURSDAY

Morning clouds to midday sunshine

Storms develop later afternoon/evening

High: 83

THURSDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers

A few thunderstorms

Low: 66

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Hot and a bit humid

High: 90

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Sticky

Low: 68

