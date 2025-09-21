From dry spell to daily rain starting today

After more than two weeks without meaningful rain, the pattern is finally shifting. Starting today, rain chances will be back in the forecast almost every day this week.
The day begins mostly cloudy, warm, and a bit sticky, with morning temperatures in the low to mid-60s. The last time Cincinnati picked up close to an inch of rain in a single day was back on September 4.
This afternoon into early evening, scattered showers and storms are likely. A few could turn strong with gusty winds, and while the overall threat is low, an isolated severe storm can’t be ruled out. Outside of any storm, highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.
The big change this week is the return of back-to-back days with rain chances. Monday brings another round of showers and storms, some of which could be strong. Afternoon highs will reach around 80, but that’s just the start of a cooling trend.
By midweek, temperatures will settle into the upper 70s… fitting for the autumnal equinox as the season transitions to fall. Scattered showers are possible Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, helping to break the long stretch of above-average temperatures. These repeated rain chances could also help chip away at the moderate drought currently impacting the region.
SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy
Shower/storm chances
High: 86
SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Slight rain/storm chance
Low: 65
MONDAY
Mostly cloudy
Numerous showers
High: 79
MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Isolated rain/storm
Low: 63
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports