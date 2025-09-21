From dry spell to daily rain starting today

After more than two weeks without meaningful rain, the pattern is finally shifting. Starting today, rain chances will be back in the forecast almost every day this week.

The day begins mostly cloudy, warm, and a bit sticky, with morning temperatures in the low to mid-60s. The last time Cincinnati picked up close to an inch of rain in a single day was back on September 4.

WCPO Rain chances midday Sunday

This afternoon into early evening, scattered showers and storms are likely. A few could turn strong with gusty winds, and while the overall threat is low, an isolated severe storm can’t be ruled out. Outside of any storm, highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

WCPO Sunday afternoon

The big change this week is the return of back-to-back days with rain chances. Monday brings another round of showers and storms, some of which could be strong. Afternoon highs will reach around 80, but that’s just the start of a cooling trend.

By midweek, temperatures will settle into the upper 70s… fitting for the autumnal equinox as the season transitions to fall. Scattered showers are possible Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, helping to break the long stretch of above-average temperatures. These repeated rain chances could also help chip away at the moderate drought currently impacting the region.

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Shower/storm chances

High: 86

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain/storm chance

Low: 65

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Numerous showers

High: 79

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Isolated rain/storm

Low: 63

